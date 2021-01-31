Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Price Target Raised to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VBLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.85.

Shares of VBLT stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $119.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.17. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.09.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,692.41% and a negative return on equity of 61.77%. Research analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 142.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 45.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 35,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

