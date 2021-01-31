Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,108,459,000 after acquiring an additional 539,396 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,998,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,695,000 after acquiring an additional 42,744 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,611,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,217,000 after acquiring an additional 83,781 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.5% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 861,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,178,000 after acquiring an additional 45,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 29.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,479,000 after buying an additional 166,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.08.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.11, for a total value of $786,763.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,666.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total transaction of $2,862,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,901 shares of company stock worth $12,101,044 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $276.44. The company had a trading volume of 633,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,650. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $313.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.45.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.