Veil (VEIL) Price Reaches $0.0099

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Veil coin can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Veil has a market cap of $851,448.21 and approximately $29,627.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,650.48 or 0.99944770 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00024187 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $333.49 or 0.01020825 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.07 or 0.00312444 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00201850 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002571 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002045 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00028914 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00031442 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.