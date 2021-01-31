Velas Reaches Market Capitalization of $83.17 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Velas has a total market cap of $83.17 million and $1.49 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas token can now be purchased for $0.0395 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000421 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003070 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,106,296,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

