Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,875 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,875 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $99.15 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.51 and a 200 day moving average of $81.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.26.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $44,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $758,983.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,527 shares of company stock worth $908,270. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

