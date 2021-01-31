Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,718,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,281,000 after purchasing an additional 808,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,075,000 after purchasing an additional 260,632 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 985,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,298,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 39.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 783,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,659,000 after purchasing an additional 220,845 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 714,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,783,000 after purchasing an additional 38,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DGX. Argus upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.41.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $129.15 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $132.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

In other news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

