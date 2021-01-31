Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys Shares of 29,952 Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSCM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 291.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 100,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCM stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83.

