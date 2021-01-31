Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $84.96 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.18.

About Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

