Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $560,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,934,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,554 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in General Mills by 123.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,909,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,485,000 after buying an additional 1,606,583 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,458,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after buying an additional 914,256 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 285.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 710,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,847,000 after acquiring an additional 526,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,617,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,180,000 after acquiring an additional 495,621 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS stock opened at $58.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.