Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $861,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 387 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,944.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,290.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,133.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1,898.35. The company has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $45.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,942.73.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

