Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 15,539 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 81.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,539 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,353,000 after purchasing an additional 535,573 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,237,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,245,000 after acquiring an additional 23,424 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,158,000 after acquiring an additional 27,719 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,326,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,727,000 after acquiring an additional 46,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,257,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,711,000 after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $3.07 on Friday, hitting $205.79. 957,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,762. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $216.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.13.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

