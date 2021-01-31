Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. DaVita comprises approximately 1.0% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $10,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 142.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,434,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,506,000 after buying an additional 1,428,625 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,727,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,975,000 after buying an additional 45,750 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 10.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 433,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,143,000 after buying an additional 41,259 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 407,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,926,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 30.9% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 394,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,775,000 after buying an additional 93,019 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $154,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at $201,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,956 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.37. The company had a trading volume of 915,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.20 and a 52 week high of $125.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.33.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

