Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 16.2% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 4,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 10,079 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 11,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

NYSE ABT traded up $3.20 on Friday, hitting $123.59. 10,995,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,733,233. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.26 and a 200-day moving average of $106.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $124.72. The stock has a market cap of $219.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.