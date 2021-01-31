Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $71.48 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3,405.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 777,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 755,573 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $71,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 541,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 147,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,556,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Truadvice LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $97.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,915,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336,890. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.63. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

