Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

NYSE WMB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,254,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,790,762. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.57. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

