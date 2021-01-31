Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 699 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 132,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,391,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.20.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $505,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,415.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total transaction of $595,516.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,402.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,102 shares of company stock worth $1,359,584 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded down $6.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $302.34. The company had a trading volume of 525,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,014. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $330.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.22 and a 52-week high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

