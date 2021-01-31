Venus Reaches Market Cap of $81.29 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Venus token can now be purchased for approximately $9.95 or 0.00029607 BTC on major exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $81.29 million and approximately $20.17 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Venus has traded 49% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,710.41 or 1.00357031 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00025388 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002388 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000258 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,174,313 tokens. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus Token Trading

Venus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

