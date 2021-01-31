Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives $49.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCYT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $56.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -82.17 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $63.55.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $31.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Ho sold 13,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $624,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $923,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,082.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,494 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,519 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Veracyte by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Veracyte by 7.9% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Veracyte by 13.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Veracyte by 11.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

