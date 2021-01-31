Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $344.10 Million

Brokerages expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report $344.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $344.20 million and the lowest is $344.00 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $349.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

VRNT stock opened at $73.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.11. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 307.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 5,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,861. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard Safir sold 8,333 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $501,729.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,765.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,817 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 170.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 288.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,431 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 76.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 12.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 186,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 20,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

