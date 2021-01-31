Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $9,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $865,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 21,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $183.50 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $210.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.54.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

