Vertcoin (VTC) Market Cap Hits $16.00 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 34.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000831 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $16.00 million and approximately $815,105.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 45% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,913.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,310.22 or 0.03980777 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.20 or 0.00389506 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.03 or 0.01212360 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.81 or 0.00531117 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.01 or 0.00410192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.91 or 0.00257973 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00022634 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 58,524,247 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

