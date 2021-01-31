Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.06). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vertex Energy.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $37.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.78 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

VTNR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. 2,861,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,524,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.55. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $3.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64. The company has a market cap of $75.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vertex Energy stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,214 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned 1.18% of Vertex Energy worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Energy (VTNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.