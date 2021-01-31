Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 589.9% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 392,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,749,000 after buying an additional 335,562 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 779,539 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,244,000 after buying an additional 221,408 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 464,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,471,000 after buying an additional 211,385 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,390,175 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,294,000 after buying an additional 204,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,581,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX opened at $229.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.12. The company has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $197.47 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on VRTX. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.