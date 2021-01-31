Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,390 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,337,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 18,074 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $229.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.47 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,245.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

