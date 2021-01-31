Vetri (VLD) Price Tops $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded up 20.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Vetri has a market cap of $1.09 million and $1,047.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vetri has traded 52% higher against the dollar. One Vetri token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vetri Profile

Vetri (CRYPTO:VLD) is a token. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,067,643 tokens. Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vetri is blog.vetri.global. Vetri’s official website is vetri.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Vetri

Vetri can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vetri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vetri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vetri using one of the exchanges listed above.

