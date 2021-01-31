Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Victory Capital from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.91 million. Analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 29.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 148.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 21,782 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Victory Capital during the third quarter worth $70,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 68.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 6.4% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 92,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

