Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Victrex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of VTXPF remained flat at $$33.71 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88. Victrex has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

