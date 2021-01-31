VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.72 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $27.82 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001668 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00068378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.01 or 0.00909920 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00055053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,518.24 or 0.04499727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00019208 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00028797 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org.

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

VIDT Datalink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

