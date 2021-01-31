Vidulum Price Reaches $0.0172 on Major Exchanges (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $123,506.11 and $20,660.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vidulum alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001179 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000645 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

Vidulum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vidulum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidulum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.