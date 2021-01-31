Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Update

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virco Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virco Mfg. stock. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. Camber Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Virco Mfg. as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIRC opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.78 million, a PE ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 1.28. Virco Mfg. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $56.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.60 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Virco Mfg. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

