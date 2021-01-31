Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Short Interest Update

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of QEBR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. 1,391,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,437. Virtual Medical International has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.80.

About Virtual Medical International

Virtual Medical International, Inc engages in business of medical education via internet. It offers web based programs to educate patients on the risks and benefits of medical treatments in an easy to understand, yet comprehensible fashion. The company was founded on July 19, 2007 and is headquartered in LAs Vegas, NV.

