Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $240.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRTS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 385.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $210.00 on Tuesday. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $239.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.96. The company has a quick ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

