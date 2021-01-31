Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,055,547 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 24,337 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.2% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.11% of Visa worth $449,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 268,482 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $58,725,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Visa by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 5,667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,295,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 181,025 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.80.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $193.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.42. The firm has a market cap of $376.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

