Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on VGZ. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Vista Gold in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VGZ opened at $0.98 on Friday. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $101.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in Vista Gold by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 233,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 20,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vista Gold by 14,153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vista Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vista Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. boosted its position in Vista Gold by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 2,634,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 424,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

