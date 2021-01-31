Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, January 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.

Shares of IID opened at $5.22 on Friday. Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $5.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45.

Get Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

About Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.