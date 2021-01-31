Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Acquires 100 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.4% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $193.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.80.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.