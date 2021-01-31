Wanchain (WAN) Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $69.40 million and $5.88 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001214 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.00194989 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006304 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $705.47 or 0.02086320 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

