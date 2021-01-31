Warburg Research Analysts Give ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) a €50.50 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €50.50 ($59.41) price target on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on ZEAL Network and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of TIM stock opened at €20.00 ($23.53) on Wednesday. ZEAL Network has a 12-month low of €16.00 ($18.82) and a 12-month high of €24.40 ($28.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €20.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.00.

ZEAL Network Company Profile

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

