Warburg Research Reiterates €87.00 Price Target for Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) (ETR:COP)

Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) (ETR:COP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of COP opened at €81.60 ($96.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €79.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is €76.60. Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €46.50 ($54.71) and a 1 year high of €85.40 ($100.47).

Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) Company Profile

Compugroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology services for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

