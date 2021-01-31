Washburn Capital Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at $887,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $93.70 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $97.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.50.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

