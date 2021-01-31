Washburn Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $382,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $234,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,315 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,989 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Barclays lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $51.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.