Washburn Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 8.9% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $485,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $193.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $202.34.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

