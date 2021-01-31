Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.98 Billion

Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will post sales of $3.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.01 billion and the lowest is $3.94 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $3.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year sales of $15.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.09 billion to $15.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.55 billion to $17.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Waste Management.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Shares of WM stock opened at $111.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $1,108,774.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $12,394,479 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 184.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,626,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,762 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $111,566,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 160.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 830,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,022,000 after acquiring an additional 512,400 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 161.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 609,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,338,000 after acquiring an additional 376,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3,545.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 373,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,228,000 after acquiring an additional 362,906 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Management (WM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.