Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 35,838 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.98. 868,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,217. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $132.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.60 and a 200 day moving average of $119.58.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

