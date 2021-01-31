Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up approximately 1.2% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Aflac by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Aflac by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 434,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,331,000 after acquiring an additional 261,532 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $231,394.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,171.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,345 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.18. 5,236,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,726,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $53.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average is $39.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

