Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $541,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,747,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 103,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 457,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,020,000 after purchasing an additional 36,126 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $3.46 on Friday, hitting $193.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,315,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,016,367. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $202.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

