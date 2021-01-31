Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Purchases 281 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 854 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,598,000 after buying an additional 876,624 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,391,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,203,830,000 after buying an additional 108,176 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,349,244 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,982,000 after buying an additional 133,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,367 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,790,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,121,151 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $398,009,000 after buying an additional 72,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $4.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $352.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,598,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,817. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $367.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,639 shares in the company, valued at $7,755,104.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

