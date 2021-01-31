Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,374,000 after buying an additional 1,020,868 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after purchasing an additional 542,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,363 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $7.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $371.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,001,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,123. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $387.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $375.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

