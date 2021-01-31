Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 6,798 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,798 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $652,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,009,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,739. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.95. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $94.38.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.