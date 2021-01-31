Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Takes $6.47 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,000. Tractor Supply accounts for about 1.8% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO traded down $7.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,122,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.40. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $160.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.46.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

